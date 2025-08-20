KP tourism department sets up control room in Fizagat for relief activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In line with the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums has established a control room in Fizagat, district Swat in view of the recent flood situation in the province.

In addition to the control room, field officers and tourism police will actively participate in relief efforts for flood-affected people in Swat and Buner, working in close coordination with the local district administration to extend assistance.

An Assistant Director of the KP Culture and Tourism Authority has been appointed as the focal person, supported by field staff and constables of the Tourism Police to will perform their duties at the control room.