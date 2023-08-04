Open Menu

TEPA To Be Made Active Agency: FDA DG

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 06:00 PM

TEPA to be made active agency: FDA DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is taking various measures to make the Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) an active agency.

FDA Director General (DG) Muhammad Asif said that a joint strategy would be evolved in collaboration with the district administration and other departments concerned to streamline the traffic management in city. Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he stressed the need for streamlining the traffic management.

He said that different departments including traffic police, district administration, municipal corporation, Rescue-1122, Punjab Highways Police would be taken on board to ensure smooth flow of traffic on roads, designing of roads, crossings, slip roads, u-turn and footpaths, parking arrangements, etc.

He directed the consultant engineers to prepare their reports on Satiana Road, Samundri Road, Canal Road, Jarranwala Road, Saleemi Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, and Station Chowk.

