Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Terrorist ring leader among accomplice killed in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday gunned down a terrorist ring leader alongwith his accomplice during an intense exchange of fire ensued amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces, on the night of February 5 and 6, the operation was conducted in North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.

The terrorist ring leader killed during the heavy exchange of fire between the army troops and the terrorists was identified as Ayubullah alias Mansoor.

However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

