Terrorist Ring Leader Among Accomplice Killed In N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 02:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday gunned down a terrorist ring leader alongwith his accomplice during an intense exchange of fire ensued amid an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces, on the night of February 5 and 6, the operation was conducted in North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists.
The terrorist ring leader killed during the heavy exchange of fire between the army troops and the terrorists was identified as Ayubullah alias Mansoor.
However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians.
“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 120 million to exercise right of vote to elect representatives: Solangi12 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari, Muhammad Khan Junejo gear up for Head-to-Head Battle in NA-209 Sanghar I22 minutes ago
-
Flag March conducted in connection with election security22 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held; 70 kg hashish recovered22 minutes ago
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply on election day22 minutes ago
-
15696, polling stations set up in KP: Shamshad Khan32 minutes ago
-
MOs imposes Rs 3.28mln fine on election rules violators42 minutes ago
-
PR putting maximum efforts retrieve 13,972 acres land52 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security measures unveil for General Elections 2024 in Islamabad52 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held52 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates initial phase of AIMTH52 minutes ago
-
26 outlaws netted, drugs, weapons recovered52 minutes ago