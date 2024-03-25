Open Menu

‘Text To CPO’ Service Launched To Facilitate Citizens Send Complaints To CPO

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani on Monday launched ‘Text to CPO’ service to facilitate the citizens and improve service delivery. Through this service, the citizens can send a direct message to CPO on cell number 0300-4911720.

According to a police spokesman, during last six months, a total of 1560 complaints were received from the citizens.

More than 99 percent of the complaints of the citizens were resolved, he said adding, in this regard, 103 cases were registered while 14 complaints were being processed.

A complainant can send text messages through whatsapp/sms regarding abuse of civic authority, corruption or bribery, police violence, misbehavior, poor investigation, delay in FIR or any other complaint related to police.

Action on merit would be ensured on the complaint, as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab and best service delivery was being ensured for the citizens, he added.

