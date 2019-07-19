Thai Airways to start operation from Islamabad to Bangkok

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Thai Airways International has resumed its operations fromLahore and Islamabad to Bangkok and beyond. The first flight of ThaiAirways landed at Islamabad International Airport from Bangkok

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) Thai Airways International has resumed its operations fromLahore and Islamabad to Bangkok and beyond. The first flight of ThaiAirways landed at Islamabad International Airport from Bangkok.The StationManager of Thai Airways and senior officials of Pakistan Civil AviationDivision welcomed the passengers and crew members after landing inIslamabad.

Khawaja Ghiasuddin, Senior Vice President (North Pakistan) AkbarGroup of Companies and Sher Khan Senior Manager Thai Airways and Adnan ZiaKhan were also present on the occasion.Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Hussain Bukharicongratulated the Thai Airways management and said that "Thai Airways hasalways played an important role to promote tourism and its resumption offlight operation from Islamabad/Lahore to Bangkok will further bolsterbilateral relations and particularly tourism".