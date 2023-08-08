The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notifies PTI chief from NA seat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the PTI chief's status as a returned candidate from the National Assembly seat NA 45, Khurram-1 due to his conviction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revoked the PTI chief's status as a returned candidate from the National Assembly seat NA 45, Khurram-1 due to his conviction.

In an official notification, the electoral body mentioned that the former prime minister, who was ousted from office last year, received a three-year prison sentence due to his involvement in corrupt activities.

Additionally, a five-year constraint on his future involvement in elections was implemented, leading to his disqualification from participating in electoral politics.