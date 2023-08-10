The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) raises concerns over unauthorised transfers,postings after NA dissolution

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised concerns about planned transfers and postings in different government departments despite the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has raised concerns about planned transfers and postings in different government departments despite the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and Federal cabinet.

The ECP recommends delaying these actions until a caretaker government is in place and then executing them under the caretaker government's supervision.