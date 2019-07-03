UrduPoint.com
The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 287,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:17 PM

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 287,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 314,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 287,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 314,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1408.31 feet, which was 24.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 146,200 cusecs while outflow as 130,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1138.15 feet, which was 98.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,900 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 156,200, 152,900 and 40,500 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 63,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,800 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

