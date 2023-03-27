UrduPoint.com

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Grants Time For Providing Details Of FIRs Filed Against Imran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 09:30 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHCC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, seeking details of FIRs lodged against him in the federal capital by the police and FIA

The case was adjourned as the federation and state's counsel prayed to the bench to grant more time in this regard.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by the PTI chief. During the hearing, the court asked the state's counsel to provide the details of cases filed against Imran Khan by tomorrow.

The chief justice remarked that he could issue directives as per the jurisdiction of this court. Moreover, the hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

