The Team Of Muslim League Punjab Congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain On Assuming The Portfolio Of The Federal Minister. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 02:43 PM

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assuming the portfolio of the Federal Minister. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Chaudhry Salik Hussain took practical steps in the previous Federal set-up to sustain the economy, will take revolutionary steps for overseas Pakistanis and human resources. Secretary Information Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) PML-Q Punjab Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan expressed good wishes on the re-joining of Chaudhry Salik Hussain in the Federal cabinet and said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and his team believe in public welfare.

He said that the team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assuming the portfolio of the federal ministry.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain took practical steps in the previous set-up to sustain the economy, the Ministry of Overseas will take revolutionary steps for Pakistanis and human resources.

