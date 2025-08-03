Open Menu

Third Accused In Gang Rape Case Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Another accused of allegedly raping a woman in front of her husband in the Chuhng area was killed in an exchange of fire with police.

According to the police sources, two of the four accused involved in the alleged gang rape of the woman, Owais and Irshad, have already been killed in an encounter with the CCD.

The search for the fourth accused involved in the gang rape case is underway. The police claimed that a raid was conducted to arrest the accused, but they opened fire, after which two accused were killed.

