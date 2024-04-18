Threat Alert: DC Pishin Asks JUI To Postpone Public Gathering
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Pishin Juma Dad Mandokhail on Thursday asked the leadership of Jameet Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to postpone public gathering scheduled to be held on 20th April, in Pishin district of Balochistan due to a possible threat alert.
In a letter issued to the provincial leadership of JUI-F, DC warned unknown terrorists are planning to carry out Attacks at JUI-F public gathering to be held at Pishin held on 20th April 2024 in which Maulana Fazal Rehman is going to participate.
It may be recalled that the recent wave of terrorism cannot be ruled out in Pishin District which caused 22 deaths/injuries in the bomb blast incident that occurred on 07th February 2024 in Khanozai.
Meanwhile firing on Levies Force mobile Patrolling on 27th March 2024 caused martyrdom of Mr Hameedullah Risaldar levies and injured three Levies personnel.
Keeping in view the possible threat, DC stressed the political gathering may be postponed.
