Three arrested for illegal business of currency exchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused involved in illegal business of currency exchange.

According to official sources here Friday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad zone, during a crackdown,

arrested three accused who were identified as Usman, Umar Junaid and Salman.

The accused were arrested from Toba Road, district Jhang.

The FIA recovered bank stamps, 22 fake cheque books, and fake job offer letters.

A laptop, three cell phones, four sim cards, three USBs, a hard drive and three memory cards

were also recovered from the accused.

The team also recovered $2,000 and started investigation after registering a case.