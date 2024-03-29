Three Arrested For Illegal Business Of Currency Exchange
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 07:10 PM
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused involved in illegal business of currency exchange
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused involved in illegal business of currency exchange.
According to official sources here Friday, FIA composite circle Faisalabad zone, during a crackdown,
arrested three accused who were identified as Usman, Umar Junaid and Salman.
The accused were arrested from Toba Road, district Jhang.
The FIA recovered bank stamps, 22 fake cheque books, and fake job offer letters.
A laptop, three cell phones, four sim cards, three USBs, a hard drive and three memory cards
were also recovered from the accused.
The team also recovered $2,000 and started investigation after registering a case.
Recent Stories
President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly ele ..
DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minist ..
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
Provincial minister attends solar product launch
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Gover ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Biden writes letter to PM Shehbaz, expresses best wishes for newly elected govt8 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting regarding Youm-e-Ali arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits FC headquarters Peshawar12 minutes ago
-
One dies, 28 injured after passenger bus overturned19 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme18 minutes ago
-
Posters and logos exhibition held at SABS University19 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Package enhanced from 7.5 billion to 12.5 billion rupees: Finance Minister19 minutes ago
-
PM chairs meeting on measures against electricity theft, smuggling41 minutes ago
-
IPM technology an opportunity to shift to bio-control regime for profitable cotton: Secretary agricu ..51 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise night visit to assess security situation in Mardan1 hour ago
-
Provincial minister attends solar product launch21 minutes ago
-
Finance minister calls for fiscal discipline by reducing operational expenditure21 minutes ago