Three-day 'Health Week' drive marked in Khanewal, Vehari

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :District Khanewal and Vehari marked a three-day health drive from 20 to 22 March here on the direction of the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Waseem Hamid Sindhu inaugurated the drive at DHQ hospital before reviewing the health counter and inquiring about the health of the admitted patients.

CEO Health Dr Khalid, MD DHQ hospital and other officers were along with the DC during the visit.

He said to inhabitants of the district to come for free check-ups and diagnoses from different health units of the district.

Meanwhile, DC Vehari, Dr Asif also paid a visit to the Resource Center and DHQ hospital to open 'Health Week' that would be concluded on March 22.

He informed on the occasion that free check-ups were being conducted at public hospitals and basic health units.

He said all laboratory tests including hepatitis, diabetes, malaria etc. were also conducted free of cost on the spot.

He appealed to the citizens to avail the facility that was not available before for everyone and to such an exorbitant level.