Three Died, Multiple Hurt In Cylinder Blast In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Three died, multiple hurt in cylinder blast in Karachi

At least three people including two kids and a woman died while others got serious injuries on Wednesday when a gas cylinder exploded at LPG shop Near mosmiyat road in Karachi

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people including two kids and a woman died while others got serious injuries on Wednesday when a gas cylinder exploded at LPG shop Near mosmiyat road in Karachi.

According to details, SP Gulshan Iqbal said that the incident took place in mosmiyat area of Karachi, when the gas cylinder inside a shop exploded with a loud bang killing three people on the spot and injuring several others, a private news channel reported.

He said the blast also damaged several parked vehicles around.

The wounded persons were immediately shifted to hospital, SP added.

More Stories From Pakistan

