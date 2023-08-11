Three drug dealers held, drugs recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Kacha Khue police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered Hashish and liquor from their possession during a crackdown launched on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Omer Farooq, the Kacha Khue police launched a crackdown against drug dealers and arrested Dilbar Khan, Irfan Haider and Naseer alias Kaka Maseeh respectively from Chak No 28/10-R, 39/10-R and 31/10-R.

The police have also recovered 5.700 kg Hashish and 20 litre liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the drug dealers, however, the DPO Rana Omer Farooq has directed officers to continue crackdown against drug dealers on daily basis in order to make district drugs free.