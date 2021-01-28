Three drug pushers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drug from their possession.

Police sources said during the ongoing drive against drug pushers in the district the team of Atta Shaheed police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction, arrested three accused and recovered 3.

17 Kg hash from them.

The accused were identified as Baqir Ali, Muhammad Arif and Waheed Abbas. The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.