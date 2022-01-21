UrduPoint.com

Three Ordinances Laid In Senate

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 01:15 PM

As many as three ordinances including the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance, 2021, the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance 2021 and the Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management) Ordinance, 2021 were laid in the Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :As many as three ordinances including the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance, 2021, the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance 2021 and the Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management) Ordinance, 2021 were laid in the Senate on Friday.

The ordinances were laid by Minister of Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz and Minister of Interior in the House.

Minister of Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on behalf of Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture laid before the Senate, the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Ordinance, 2021 (No. XXV of 2021) as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan while Minister of Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed laid, the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance 2021, (No. XXVIII of 2021) as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Similarly, Syed Shibli Faraz on behalf of Zaheer Ud Din Babar Awan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs laid the Pakistan Nursing Council (Emergency Management) Ordinance, 2021 (No. XXIX of 2021), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the Senate.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Irfan ul Haque Saddiqui presented special report of the Committee regarding implementation status of the findings of the inquiry committee constituted by the International Islamic University regarding the murder incident of student of the University, Shaheed Syed Tufail-ur-Rehman, which occurred on 12th December, 2019 and rape of another student on 17th June, 2021 in the House.

