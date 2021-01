RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested three robbers involved in various dacoity incidents.

Police raided and arrested Akram, Saeed and Ghulam Dastgir who were hiding in the limits of Cantt police station with an intention of robbery.

Police also recovered illegal weapons from the possession of arrested accused.