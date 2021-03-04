Three robbers arrested in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three members of a robber's gang and recovered weapons and cash from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that a team of Midh Ranjha police station headed by SHO Afzal Ahmed conducted a raid and arrested three robbers identified as Samar Hayyat, Muhammad Asif and Farooq besides recovering two pistols and stolen goods worth Rs 197,930 from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against the suspects whowere wanted in the robbery cases.