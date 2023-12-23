Open Menu

Tight Security Arrangements For Christmas

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Tight security arrangements for Christmas

The Police Department has deputed over 4,000 personnel to provide foolproof security cover to Christians’ worship places for Christmas, here being celebrated on Sunday and Monday December 24-25, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Police Department has deputed over 4,000 personnel to provide foolproof security cover to Christians’ worship places for Christmas, here being celebrated on Sunday and Monday December 24-25, 2023.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said here Saturday that 214 special pickets would also be erected at entry and exit points of the district to provide tight security to the Christian community and their churches.

He said that 4289 police officials and officers would perform security duty on Sunday and Monday whereas dolphin force, elite force and mobile teams would remain active across the district for thorough patrolling especially at sensitive points.

The CPO also directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to beef up security in and around all Christian localities falling under their jurisdiction.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Mobile Muhammad Ali December Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

CTP issues traffic plan for Christmas

13 seconds ago
 'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

'Voicing for Dignified Workplace' held

16 seconds ago
 Moral education necessary besides giving degrees t ..

Moral education necessary besides giving degrees to students: Rana Hussain

6 minutes ago
 Police plan elaborate security measures on Christm ..

Police plan elaborate security measures on Christmas

6 minutes ago
 Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi ..

Khuwaja appointed as Vice Chairman of Sindhi Adabi Board

6 minutes ago
 3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying ..

3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying in hospitals: Mehbooba Mufti

13 minutes ago
'Latest technology may help increase cotton produc ..

'Latest technology may help increase cotton production'

13 minutes ago
 Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pa ..

Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: PM

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

13 minutes ago
 Quality education played pivotal role in country's ..

Quality education played pivotal role in country's progress: Governor

14 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says gove ..

Quaid-i-Azam believed in serving people, says governor

3 minutes ago
 President urges role of religious platforms for pr ..

President urges role of religious platforms for promoting literacy

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan