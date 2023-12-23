Tight security arrangements for Christmas

The Police Department has deputed over 4,000 personnel to provide foolproof security cover to Christians’ worship places for Christmas, here being celebrated on Sunday and Monday December 24-25, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Police Department has deputed over 4,000 personnel to provide foolproof security cover to Christians’ worship places for Christmas, here being celebrated on Sunday and Monday December 24-25, 2023.

City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said here Saturday that 214 special pickets would also be erected at entry and exit points of the district to provide tight security to the Christian community and their churches.

He said that 4289 police officials and officers would perform security duty on Sunday and Monday whereas dolphin force, elite force and mobile teams would remain active across the district for thorough patrolling especially at sensitive points.

The CPO also directed Station House Officers (SHOs) of all police stations to beef up security in and around all Christian localities falling under their jurisdiction.