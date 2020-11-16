TJP expresses condoled over demise of Senator Sirajul Haq' mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan and Kashmir (TJP) Chairman Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul has expressed his condolences over the death of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq's mother.

In a statement issued here, he prayed that May Allah Almighty grant the departed soul a high position in Paradise and grant patience to the bereaved family.

The mother of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Siraj-ul-Haq had passed away two days ago.