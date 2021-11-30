UrduPoint.com

Too Early To Assess Implications Of Omicron: Faisal Sultan

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Too early to assess implications of Omicron: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that every virus has its mutations and its too early to encompass, how dangerous was new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

No case of Omicron variant has been detected in Pakistan and it was evident that the new strain's transmissibility is faster than any previously detected variant of COVID-19, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government priority was to inoculate those who have not been vaccinated yet and with more people immunized, we can control the impact of new variant, adding that vaccinations vans were enroute to different places to facilitate people at max level and also appealed public to get vaccinated, follow SOPs.

He said around a million people were being vaccinated in a day and approximately 50 per cent of the population have been vaccinated in the country so far.

He said at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting guidelines and policies regarding the vaccination would be finalized.

He stated that information on booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated will be shared at NCOC meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government Million

Recent Stories

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intima ..

PM bars ministers from going abroad without intimation

12 minutes ago
 26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 minutes ago
 Govt committed to remove encroachments on state ow ..

Govt committed to remove encroachments on state owned land: Farrukh

27 minutes ago
 Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Du ..

Russia Gov't Needs to Come Up With Revised Plan Due to Omicron in 7 Days - Putin

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Pla ..

Russia's Rostec Says Completed First MC-21-300 Plane With Locally Produced Compo ..

5 minutes ago
 India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 6,990 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.