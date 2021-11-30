Too early to assess implications of Omicron: Faisal Sultan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that every virus has its mutations and its too early to encompass, how dangerous was new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

No case of Omicron variant has been detected in Pakistan and it was evident that the new strain's transmissibility is faster than any previously detected variant of COVID-19, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government priority was to inoculate those who have not been vaccinated yet and with more people immunized, we can control the impact of new variant, adding that vaccinations vans were enroute to different places to facilitate people at max level and also appealed public to get vaccinated, follow SOPs.

He said around a million people were being vaccinated in a day and approximately 50 per cent of the population have been vaccinated in the country so far.

He said at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting guidelines and policies regarding the vaccination would be finalized.

He stated that information on booster shots for those who are fully vaccinated will be shared at NCOC meeting.