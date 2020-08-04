Traders delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab

A delegation of traders and industrialists led by President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Irfan Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed the problems being faced by the business community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A delegation of traders and industrialists led by President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Irfan Iqbal met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed the problems being faced by the business community.

The CM assured to resolve their problems on a priority basis and reiterated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was business-friendly and urgent steps would be taken for the solution of their problems. "My office is always open to you and instructions will be issued, today, for the solution of problems pertaining to industries, labour, social security departments, police and administration", he said.

He maintained that lockdown was imposed before Eidul Azha in the larger public interest and its already ended three days earlier. More businesses would be unlocked under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to boost economic activities, he added.

The CM explained that all the decisions would be made in consultation with the stakeholders, adding that test-run of the orange line metro train had been completed and the government wanted to operate it early. The work on every public interest project would be continued, though, the past government stopped work on different public welfare projects in their tenure, he said.

He regretted that no work had been done on the new Punjab assembly building for ten long years and the incumbent government had resumed work on the project.

The CM assured that the Federal government would be approached to link Gujranwala city with the motorway and disclosed that a plan had been devised to relocate the city's truck stand to outside of the city.

Similarly, Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road would be built through a public-private partnership mode and the government would continue to create ease in businesses.

He asserted that every work was done on merit in Punjab and added that prompt measures would be taken to resolve the problems of Faisalabad city. "I will soon visit every chamber of commerce and industry of Punjab including that of Lahore", the CM assured.

The delegation appreciated the business-friendly policies of the government.

Those who called on the CM included president Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikhpura Malik Manzoor, president Rawalpindi Saboor Malik, president Gujranwala Mian Umer Saleem, former president Faisalabad Zia Alamdar, chairman Chain Stores Association of Pakistan Rana Tariq, central president PTI traders wing Haji Tahir Naveed, president PTI traders wing (central Punjab) Haji Muhammad Khalid, president PTI traders wing Lahore Mian Tariq Faroz and others. Provincial MinisterMian Aslam Iqbal, secretary information, secretary industry and others also attendedthe meeting.