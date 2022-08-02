Traders' leader expresses unwavering support, solidarity with oppressed people of IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prominent businessman and Head of Karachi Traders Alliance, Atiq Mir Tuesday expressed his unwavering and firm support and solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, he said, our Kashmiri brothers and sisters were imprisoned in inhumane siege for a long time and being treated in the most horrible way in the history of humanity.

He said that the international community should hold India accountable for bringing an end to the barbaric siege of entire illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and prevent illegal migration and settlement in the valley.

Purpose of resettlement in IIOJK is aimed at changing demography of the occupied state for converting Muslims into a minority, he asserted adding that entire nation should observe Youm-e-Istehsal enthusiastically to create awareness, make the voice of Kashmir loud and clear and convey the message of Kashmiris at international level.

Pakistani nation was fully aware of the heinous attempts to deprive Kashmiris of economic activities and socio-political life, Mir said and added that the purpose of celebration of the exploitation day was immediate and complete freedom of Kashmiris from atrocities and to end the inhuman siege of the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir by the cowardly Indian forces.