Traders stage protest demonstration against Indian unprovoked aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Traders and the business community of Nowshera district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against blatant aggression by India, terming it tantamount to threatening the peace of South Asia at stake.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against India’s naked missiles and drone attacks, the Nowshera traders and shopkeepers, besides the business community, gathered at Shobra Chowk where they chanted slogans against the Modi Govt’s war hysteria.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent traders Shakeel Khan and Sajjad Khan condemned the recent Indian naked missile and drone assaults that claimed innocent lives including women and children.

They said that people of Pakistan are standing with their brave soldiers and are ready to give every sacrifices for defense of their motherland.

The traders highly lauded the Government and Armed Forces of Pakistan’s measures in the wake of Indian blatant attacks and assured all kind of assistance from traders’ community to them.