Traders Stage Protest Demonstration Against Indian Unprovoked Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Traders and the business community of Nowshera district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against blatant aggression by India, terming it tantamount to threatening the peace of South Asia at stake.
Holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against India’s naked missiles and drone attacks, the Nowshera traders and shopkeepers, besides the business community, gathered at Shobra Chowk where they chanted slogans against the Modi Govt’s war hysteria.
Speaking on the occasion, eminent traders Shakeel Khan and Sajjad Khan condemned the recent Indian naked missile and drone assaults that claimed innocent lives including women and children.
They said that people of Pakistan are standing with their brave soldiers and are ready to give every sacrifices for defense of their motherland.
The traders highly lauded the Government and Armed Forces of Pakistan’s measures in the wake of Indian blatant attacks and assured all kind of assistance from traders’ community to them.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks
Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments
Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India's alleged aggression, false propaganda lose global credibility: Sharmila Farooqi10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan shoots down six more Indian drones, total now 3520 minutes ago
-
Traders stage protest demonstration against Indian unprovoked aggression20 minutes ago
-
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti urges Indian PM to opt for dialogue to ease India-Pakistan tensions30 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Admin denies nighttime blackout rumors30 minutes ago
-
Emergency measures taken in Islamabad after Pakistan-India tensions40 minutes ago
-
NA session starts40 minutes ago
-
Kohistani salutes minorities' unwavering support for armed forces, slams Modi' s humanity crimes as ..50 minutes ago
-
Digital expert warns against misinformation, urges citizens to rely on official sources50 minutes ago
-
RDHE meets DC, discusses colleges' issues1 hour ago
-
AJK PM reiterates Kashmiris resolve not to hesitate from any sacrifice to make Pakistan strong, sta ..1 hour ago
-
Ministry of religious affairs launches functional Hajj helpline for pilgrims2 hours ago