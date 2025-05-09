Open Menu

Traders Stage Protest Demonstration Against Indian Unprovoked Aggression

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Traders stage protest demonstration against Indian unprovoked aggression

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Traders and the business community of Nowshera district on Friday staged a protest demonstration against blatant aggression by India, terming it tantamount to threatening the peace of South Asia at stake.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against India’s naked missiles and drone attacks, the Nowshera traders and shopkeepers, besides the business community, gathered at Shobra Chowk where they chanted slogans against the Modi Govt’s war hysteria.

Speaking on the occasion, eminent traders Shakeel Khan and Sajjad Khan condemned the recent Indian naked missile and drone assaults that claimed innocent lives including women and children.

They said that people of Pakistan are standing with their brave soldiers and are ready to give every sacrifices for defense of their motherland.

The traders highly lauded the Government and Armed Forces of Pakistan’s measures in the wake of Indian blatant attacks and assured all kind of assistance from traders’ community to them.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

4 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

13 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

13 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

13 hours ago
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

13 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

13 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

13 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

13 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

13 hours ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan