Traders to remove encroachment voluntarily: Traffic Chief

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer, Abbas Majeed Marwat here on Saturday urged business community to remove encroachment for smooth traffic flow on city roads.

During inspection of G.T.Road and adjoining areas, the CTO while talking to the journalists said that traffic flow has been improved after taking action against encroachment mafia by the traffic police.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of traffic staff, he said that no one would be allowed to encroach on footpaths again to facilitate the pedestrians.

Abbas Majeed appealed to shopkeepers doing businesses alongside the city roads to cooperate with traffic officials to achieve the goal of 'Clean and Green Peshawar'.

He said that parking vehicles in 'no parking zone' was dangerous for traffic system and directed the staff to keep close eyes on those violating traffic rules. He also directed them to continue creating awareness among people regarding traffic laws.