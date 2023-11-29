Open Menu

Transfer, Postings Of D&SJ, Addl D&J's Ordered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Transfer, postings of D&SJ, Addl D&J's ordered

The Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and posting of one District & Sessions Judge and three Additional D&SJs with immediate effect in the public interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and posting of one District & Sessions Judge and three Additional D&SJs with immediate effect in the public interest.

According to a notification, Zahid Hussain Maitlo, District and Sessions Judge, awaiting posting was transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge Kashmore at Kandhkot against an existing vacancy.

Sikandar Ameer Pahore, Additional District and Sessions Judge Umerkot was transferred and directed to report to High Court and a post of OSD BS-20 was created for salary purpose.

Gada Hussain Abro, Additional District & Session Judge Karachi Central was transferred and posted as OS High Court Principal seat Karachi against existing vacancy.

Hafiz Attaullah Shaikh, Additional District & Session Judge Dadu was transferred and posted as Additional District & Session Judge Karachi Central vice Gada Hussain Abro transfered.

Related Topics

Karachi Chief Justice Sindh High Court Dadu Kashmore Kandhkot Post Court

Recent Stories

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

Shan Masood eager to do well in Australia

19 seconds ago
 IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch stud ..

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch students not recovered

55 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicate ..

Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicated public service of officers

51 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggress ..

Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggression in Gaza

53 minutes ago
 Speech contest held to educate people about sign ..

Speech contest held to educate people about significance of vote

54 minutes ago
 Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

54 minutes ago
Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

54 minutes ago
 Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues w ..

Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues without any pause

54 minutes ago
 COP28 president denies using climate talks to push ..

COP28 president denies using climate talks to push oil deals

54 minutes ago
 Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as ..

Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as Pakistan's great friend, ‘T ..

1 hour ago
 Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terro ..

Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terrorism, poverty, inflation issue ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to s ..

Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to strengthen fraternal ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan