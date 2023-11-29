The Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and posting of one District & Sessions Judge and three Additional D&SJs with immediate effect in the public interest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and posting of one District & Sessions Judge and three Additional D&SJs with immediate effect in the public interest.

According to a notification, Zahid Hussain Maitlo, District and Sessions Judge, awaiting posting was transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge Kashmore at Kandhkot against an existing vacancy.

Sikandar Ameer Pahore, Additional District and Sessions Judge Umerkot was transferred and directed to report to High Court and a post of OSD BS-20 was created for salary purpose.

Gada Hussain Abro, Additional District & Session Judge Karachi Central was transferred and posted as OS High Court Principal seat Karachi against existing vacancy.

Hafiz Attaullah Shaikh, Additional District & Session Judge Dadu was transferred and posted as Additional District & Session Judge Karachi Central vice Gada Hussain Abro transfered.