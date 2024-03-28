Tree Plantation drive launched amid colorful ceremony at PFI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Implementation Support Unit Directorate of Elementary and Secondary education government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formally kicked off plantation Drive 2024 in the government schools (Boys and Girls) at Pakistan Forest Institute Peshawar with the Technical and Financial support from UNICEF.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the initiative was aimed to not only to enhance green cover of the area but also instill a sense of responsibility towards nature among the citizens.

The guests and the participants were welcomed by Director Programs ISU Directorate of E&SE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syeda Laila Jaffry and program manager Peer Fahad Ali Shah.

The event was graced by the chief guest Chief Field Officer, UNICEF Peshawar Radoslaw Rzehak.

The event was also attended by distinguished guests including Education Manager UNICEF Peshawar Dr. Christine Wanjala, Education Specialist UNICEF Peshawar Syed Fawad Ali Shah, Directress E&SE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ms. Samina Altaf, conservator Forest Department KP Fazal Elahi, Additional Director Generals, PFI Peshawar Kifayat Ullah Baloch and Safdar Ali Shah and others.

Speaking at the occasion Additional DG, PFI Peshawar Kifayat Ullah Baloch said that trees are the greatest gift to life on earth.

He called upon the general public to grow more trees to have greener mother earth.

The conservator Forest Department KP Fazal Elahi added that it’s the real time to grow more trees to cope with climate crises. He also added that trees are our only lifelines, and without them, our world will get turned into barren lands.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guest emphasized the potential of collective efforts in mitigating the adverse effects of climate change.

The Chief Guest appreciated and thanked the Implementation Support Directorate of E&SE KP, Forest department for organizing such important event.

Director of Education & Special Education in KP expressed the department's vision to instill awareness among the children regarding the importance of plants for our planet Earth.

The department has issued clear directives to schools to nurture a habit among children of plant adoption.

A sapling was planted by the chief guest as a symbol of the collective commitment towards environmental conservation and the fostering of green initiatives.

The event was followed by awareness walk participated by the Chief Guest and other participants by holding play cards, banners and flash cards.