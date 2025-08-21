Tree plantation drive launched in Kalat under Balochistan govt’s green initiative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In a bold step toward combating climate change and enhancing environmental sustainability, the Balochistan government has ramped up its province-wide tree plantation campaign.

Acting on the special directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the Forest Department has approved an ambitious plan to plant millions of trees across Balochistan.

As part of this initiative, the District Administration Kalat, in collaboration with the Forest Department, hosted a tree plantation event titled “One Daughter, One Tree” at the Government Girls Degree College Kalat. The campaign aims to promote environmental stewardship while symbolizing the nurturing role of daughters in society.

The event drew participation from key officials and community members, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahnawaz Baloch, Divisional Forest Officer Ali Akbar Bangulzai, College Principal Saqiba Imam, DC Office Focal Person Babu Abdul Salam Mengal, SDO Wildlife Sher Ahmed, Range Forest Officer Habib Lehri, and Deputy Ranger Nazir Ahmed Nichari, along with faculty and students.

During the ceremony, saplings were distributed to students by the ADC and DFO, encouraging youth involvement in ecological preservation. Mr. Bangulzai also briefed the ADC on the progress and future plans of the plantation campaign in Kalat.

Deputy Commissioner Kalat, Jameel Baloch, reaffirmed the government’s commitment not only to tree plantation but also to forest restoration and natural resource conservation.