Rescue 1122 saved 99 out of 104 Rawalpindi citizens trapped in rainwater flood this year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi Engineer Sibghatullah has said that the Rescue 1122 personnel have saved the lives of 99 citizens trapped in floods in the wake of torrential rains this year in the garrison city.

Emergency calls were received for a total of 104 persons trapped in the rainwater flood across the city during the current monsoon season, however, only 99 were rescued and four died, he said while talking to APP.

Engineer Sibghatullah said some 300 Rescue personnel had been on their toes around the Nullah Leh, other drains and low lying areas since the monsoon rain-spells started to cope with any eventuality.

He said keeping in view the forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department about heavy rains, 19 places in the Rawalpindi city were identified where there was a risk of flooding and rescue teams were alerted there.

Sibghatullah said that after the year 2001, the city received record 253 mm rain on July 17 this year, causing high flood in the Nullah Leh.

He said that most of the deaths during the recent rains were due to collapse of buildings or electrocution. He appealed to the citizens to stay away from old or dilapidated buildings during the rains, clean the roofs of their houses and drains, keep distance from electricity poles, and keep children away from water.