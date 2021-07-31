UrduPoint.com

Tribunal Acquitted Two Persons Involved In Infringement Of Copyright, Trademark

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:51 PM

Tribunal acquitted two persons involved in infringement of copyright, trademark

An Intellectual Property Tribunal on Saturday acquitted two accused involved in infringement of copyright and trademark after holding that the police could not investigate such matters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :An Intellectual Property Tribunal on Saturday acquitted two accused involved in infringement of copyright and trademark after holding that the police could not investigate such matters.

The tribunal held that intellectual property rights organisation had sole prerogative to investigate such offences.

Intellectual Property Tribunal, Presiding officer Chaudhry Abdul Qayyum passed the orders while allowing applications filed by Bilal, and Shahbaz against registration of FIRs by police over infringement of copyright and trademark of a company.

Earlier, Advocate Sheraz Zaka on behalf of the petitioners argued that intellectual property rights organisation had the authority to investigate matters in connection with infringement of trademark and copyright whereas the police did not have any authority to investigate such matters.

He submitted that under section 13 of the Intellectual Property Act 2012, the police registered FIRs against his clients in connection with violation of copyrights and trademark and investigated the same without any authority. He pleaded with the court to quash the FIRs as the police did not have the authority for the purpose.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, allowed the applications and acquitted the accused of charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Company Same Court

Recent Stories

Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Tr ..

Police Say Officer Stabbed in Paris Suburb When Trying to Detain Offender

2 minutes ago
 World food price index surges in May to highest le ..

World food price index surges in May to highest level since 2011: FAO

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of human ..

Chief Minister expresses sorrow over loss of human lives

14 minutes ago
 Russia Protests Ukraine's Plans to Demolish Elemen ..

Russia Protests Ukraine's Plans to Demolish Element of WWII Memorial

15 minutes ago
 DC directs immediate removal of rainwater

DC directs immediate removal of rainwater

15 minutes ago
 Mines & Minerals dept makes record collection in r ..

Mines & Minerals dept makes record collection in royalties head: Chief Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.