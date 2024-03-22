LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday dismissed an appeal against the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid for the Senate elections.

The tribunal, comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, announced the reserved decision on the appeal filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahbaz Khokhar and upheld the decision of the returning officer to accept the nomination papers of Dr. Yasmin Rashid. The tribunal had reserved its verdict on the appeal after hearing arguments from both parties earlier.

Shahbaz Khokhar had challenged the acceptance of Dr. Yasmin Rashid's nomination papers, which were accepted by Election Commissioner Punjab, Aijaz Anwar Chohan, who also served as the returning officer for the Senate elections in Punjab, after scrutiny on March 19.