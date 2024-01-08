Open Menu

Tribunal Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Acceptance Of Nawaz Sharif's Nomination Papers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nomination papers

An appellate tribunal on Monday reserved verdict on an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Monday reserved verdict on an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the appeal and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed the appeal, stating that Nawaz Sharif, having been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, was ineligible to participate in the election. He argued that the returning officer erroneously approved Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Nomination Papers NA-130

Recent Stories

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

6 minutes ago
 CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this ..

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

6 minutes ago
 Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not indepen ..

Spain recognises Kosovo passports, but not independence

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top ..

Pakistan Army Chief calls on Bahrain’s King, top military officials to boost d ..

1 hour ago
 First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

First national polio campaign of year 2024 begins

57 minutes ago
 Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP ..

Consultative session on agriculture sector for ADP 2024-25 held

49 minutes ago
Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible ..

Medical colleges’ seat enhancement only possible with PMDC's approval

49 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

Lahore Chamber inks MoU with Ghurki Hospital

57 minutes ago
 Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different m ..

Assistant Food Controller Kohat visits different markets

49 minutes ago
 'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office ' ..

'Appalling' false convictions for UK Post Office 'thefts' spur outrage

49 minutes ago
 PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

PMML joins PML-Z’s Qaumi Yakjehti Alliance

49 minutes ago
 PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

PFA DG inaugurates ‘Eat safe food campaign'

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan