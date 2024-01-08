(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) An appellate tribunal on Monday reserved verdict on an appeal against acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif for National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore).

The tribunal comprising Justice Rasaal Hasan Syed heard the appeal and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

Pakistan Awami Mahaz chief Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed the appeal, stating that Nawaz Sharif, having been disqualified for life by the Supreme Court, was ineligible to participate in the election. He argued that the returning officer erroneously approved Nawaz Sharif's papers, contrary to factual evidence. He requested the tribunal to reject the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif.