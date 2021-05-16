UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" Lay Centered At About 1210 Km Of Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Tropical Cyclone

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), moved further Northwestward at a speed of 15 Km during last 12 hours and it now lay centered on Sunday near latitude 15.3N and longitude 72.5E, at a distance of about 1210 km south-southeast of Karachi.

Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 100-120 Kmph gusting to 140 Kmph, said the Pakistan Meteorological department's advisory on Sunday.

The system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by May 18 morning.

Dust or thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur due to prevailing environmental and meteorological conditions in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during May 17 to 19.

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaeed- Banzirabad, districts are likely to experience hot/very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during next two days.

Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till May 19.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Weather Storm Hyderabad Thatta Badin Sanghar Sujawal May Sunday

Recent Stories

HCHF Secretary-General participates in roundtable ..

55 minutes ago

Ajman showcases new projects and plans at Arabian ..

2 hours ago

Tourism for a brighter future a major focus on the ..

3 hours ago

UAEU explores cultural and academic cooperation pr ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Arabian Travel Market 2021

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SCC’s new l ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.