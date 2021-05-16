Tropical Cyclone "TAUKTAE" Lay Centered At About 1210 Km Of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The Severe Cyclonic Storm "TAUKTAE" intensified into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS), moved further Northwestward at a speed of 15 Km during last 12 hours and it now lay centered on Sunday near latitude 15.3N and longitude 72.5E, at a distance of about 1210 km south-southeast of Karachi.

Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 100-120 Kmph gusting to 140 Kmph, said the Pakistan Meteorological department's advisory on Sunday.

The system is likely to move further northwestward and reach Indian Gujarat by May 18 morning.

Dust or thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur due to prevailing environmental and meteorological conditions in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during May 17 to 19.

Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaeed- Banzirabad, districts are likely to experience hot/very hot weather with gusty winds and blowing dust during next two days.

Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till May 19.