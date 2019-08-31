UrduPoint.com
Truth To Win As Kashmir Will Get Freedom With End Of Modi Govt: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 09:51 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said India did not want to let the occupied Kashmir achieve independence but Pakistan would make that happen

HYDERABAD/UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said India did not want to let the occupied Kashmir achieve independence but Pakistan would make that happen.

"The truth will win and India's Yazeedi government will come to an end. If the Berlin Wall can collapse then the Line of Control (LoC) can also be demolished," he said while addressing a large public meeting here outside the Shiv Temple.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to come to Umerkot for the event but he could no do so due to official engagements.

Qureshi said the public meeting was not held to take any political mileage as it was organized only to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The reason for selecting Umerkot for the public meeting was that the district bordered India's Rajasthan, while sizeable population of both Umerkot and Tharparkar districts belonged to the Hindu community, he added.

"We want to send this message to (Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (foreign minister) Jaishankar that they can not stand before the Muslims in Srinagar while we are standing among the Hindu community here in Umerkot," he said.

Qureshi deplored that the Modi government did not allow Muslims of the held valley to offer Eidul Azha prayer and carry out the obligation of sacrificing animals, besides offering the weekly Friday prayers. "They have made the mosques in Kashmir deserted while the Hindu temples here brim with the people," he remarked.

He said it was the message of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) that priority and importance be given to the humanity. "I have come here with the message of humanity and you (Modi) are violating the human rights in IOK," he added.

The minister referred to the political philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that the people in the mosques, Hindu and Sikh temples, and churches (in Pakistan) would be free to practice their religion.

"We consider Christians as good Pakistanis as anyone else can be.

The Constitution of Pakistan ensures fundamental rights and religious freedom to all the people. But India has snatched all those rights from the people of IoK." Qureshi said India had locked down Kashmir, causing acute shortage of food and medicines, while educational institutions were also closed. There was thin attendance in offices during the fourth week of curfew clamped on the held state of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

All the modes of communication, he said, had been disrupted and there was no internet or television broadcasts while the foreign media and international observers were also not being allowed to enter the valley.

However, the representatives of any human rights organization were welcome to visit Azad Kashmir, which was really independent in true sense of the word, he added.

The foreign minister noted that the incumbent Indian government was even negating the political philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. "Today the political thoughts of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have eclipsed India supplanting the philosophies of Gandhi and Nehru," he added.

He assured the minority communities of Pakistan that their life and property were safe and all the Muslims across the country would stand like a bulwark against any conspiracy which harmed the minorities.

He recalled that within 72 hours after he wrote a letter to the United Nations Security Council, a close-door meeting was called over the issue of IoK despite stiff resistance by India.

The UNSC meeting concurred that the Kashmir's issue could be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, which was a big defeat for Modi, he added.

He said the Modi government was lobbying with the global leaders to thwart a debate over the Kashmir dispute during the upcoming UN General Assembly's session in September.

India would again bite the dust as the issue would be taken up for discussion during the session which would alss be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 27, he added.

