Turi Visits Security Control Room At Parachinar

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Sajid Hussain Turi here on Friday visited the Control Room of Crisis Management Cell established at the office of Deputy Commissioner Parachinar, District Kurram.

The Deputy Commissioner gave him a detailed briefing regarding the comprehensive security plan prepared for Muharram.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was a beacon of light for the humanity and the Muslim world. He said islam teaches us brotherhood and harmony.

Therefore, we should maintain the atmosphere of peace and brotherhood during Muharram by performing our duties in a good manner.

Later, the minister along with the leaders of the Peace Committee participated in the procession and met with the officials and leaders of Markazi Imambargah, Parachinar. Deputy Commissioner Kurram Syed Saiful Salam Shah and District Police Officer Muhammad Imran were also present on this occasion.

District Police Officer Muhammad Imran also gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister regarding the security plan for Muharram.

