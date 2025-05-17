Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Oglu calls on PA Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Irfan Nezir Oglu called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, here on Saturday.

During the meeting, both dignitaries held in-depth discussions on bilateral relations, regional developments, economic cooperation and strengthening parliamentary engagement between the two countries.

Speaker Malik Ahmad Khan conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people for their resolute expression of solidarity with Pakistan during the recent regional tensions in South Asia. He remarked that President Erdogan’s continued support has deeply resonated with the people of Pakistan, while the unwavering support from the Turkish nation in challenging times has added a renewed strength to the fraternal ties between both nations.

The speaker emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to further reinforcing its strategic partnership with Turkiye. He highlighted the deeply rooted historical, religious and cultural bonds shared by both nations, noting their consistent support for each other during times of adversity. Both sides discussed the significance of regular parliamentary exchanges.

Malik Ahmad Khan stressed that enhanced engagement at the parliamentary level, people-to-people connectivity and robust economic collaboration could further consolidate the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye. He also invited Turkish investors to take advantage of the promising investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Ambassador Irfan Nezir Oglu congratulated the Prime Minister, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and the entire nation on recent military and diplomatic successes. He said that the people of Turkiye take pride in Pakistan’s achievements and reiterated President Erdogan’s strong desire to deepen bilateral relations in all sectors.

The ambassador underscored the importance of sustained institutional cooperation and reciprocal parliamentary exchanges to broaden the scope and depth of mutual ties.

The Turkish Ambassador appreciated Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan’s pivotal role in establishing the Youth Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) in the Punjab Assembly. He remarked that such platforms were vital for involving the younger generation in national leadership and for promoting democratic values.