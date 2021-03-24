Turkish Consul calls on Sindh Governor

Consul General (CG) of Turkey in Karachi Tolga Ucak called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House on Wednesday

Matters of mutual interests were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Imran Ismail said Pakistan had exemplary relations with Turkey.

Karachi was the economic hub of the country and the government would provide incentives and facilities to the Turkish businessmen for investment in the metropolis.

He said Pakistan was a land of beautiful scenic spots which could attract tourists from across the world. The present government was making all-out efforts for the promotion of tourism to pull the country out of economic crisis and create job opportunities, he added.

Consul General Tolqa Ucak said Turkey had good ties with the brotherly country.