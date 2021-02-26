UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Died, Father & Daughter Injured In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Two brothers died, father & daughter injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Two brothers were died while a father and his daughter sustained serious injuries as a speedy trailer collided with two motorcycles near Langar Saraey area of the district here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Allah Bukhash and his six-year-old brother Umer Farooq were going to market on motorcycle when the speedy trailer collided with their motorcycle. Resultantly, both sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

In the meanwhile, the same trailer collided with another motorcycle on the same point in which Abdul Gaffhar and five year old daughter Javeria sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh while police had started the investigations into the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

