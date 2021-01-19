UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Found Dead In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:58 PM

Two brothers found dead in kasur

Two brothers were found dead at a brick kiln in the area of Kot Radha Kishan on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) Two brothers were found dead at a brick kiln in the area of Kot Radha Kishan on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Shafaqat (28) and his brother Usman Ahmed (25) residents of Fateh Piran village went on sleep at a room in the premises of a brick kiln Zafarke village of Kot Radha Kishan after a daylong work.

Today morning, both the brothers were found dead.

On information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to DHQ hospital Kasur for postmortem.

There was no mark of injury or torture in the bodies of deceased, police said.

Further investigation was underway.

