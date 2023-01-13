Two-day colorful Hoper Winter Sports Festival concluded

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A ceremony of the two-day colorful Hoper Winter sports Festival 2023 on Friday concluded near Boys High school Hoper Nagar, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and people celebrated the scenic snow-clad mountains event with joy.

Talking to APP, an official of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) said the Winter Festival every year welcomed local and international tourists coming to Gilgit-Baltistan to enjoy tourism activities throughout the festival.

He said the two-day event highlights the country's rich tourism potential offshore and huge crowds including locals, tourists, and adventure seekers attended the festival.

He said the festival included competitions of ice hockey, ice-skating, paragliding, indigenous games, and a free-lancing seminar and talks on climate change, climate actions eco-system, biodiversity, and wildlife. Traditional food and cultural stalls had set up during the event.

Playing such games in an event was crucial for physical and mental health as it stimulates certain hormones in the brain which improve a person's mood and positively affect memory and learning. The official said the festival had greatly helped in promoting and projecting winter tourism in the country.

