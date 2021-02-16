UrduPoint.com
Two-day Gabin Jabba Festival From Feb. 26

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat, Junaid Khan has said that two-day Gabin Jabba Festival would be organized on February 26 and 27 to highlight the tourism potentials of the region.

Gabin Jabba is located approximately 65 km from Mingora on Matta Sakhra road Swat valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the province of Pakistan. It is an area in Swat valley, with green meadows, thick forests, snow clad mountains, mineral springs and high peaks. Gabin Jabba elevation is 2582m (8471ft) from the sea level.

Talking to media during his visit to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital where he arrived to inquire after the health of poet and writer, Abdul Rahim Roghani, properly known as Roghanai Baba.

Chairman, Pashto International Literary Society, Riaz Ahmad Hiran was also present on the occasion.

Paying tribute to the services of Abdul Rahim Roghani for Pashto literature and culture, he said that district administration acknowledged his role for the purpose. He said that Abdul Rahim Roghani is a legendary literary figure of the Pashto literature and directed the management of hospital for extending full cooperation in his treatment. He also assured full cooperation on behalf of district administration in this regard.

The renowned Pashto language poet Abdul Rahim Roghani is suffering from cardiac disease and is under treatment at Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Saidu Sharif Swat.

