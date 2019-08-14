UrduPoint.com
Two Die As Coach Hits Them In Dasht

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :At least two persons died in a collision between a coach and motorbike on National Highway near Dasht area of Mastung district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victims namely Naimatullah and Muhammad Zahid resident of Brewery Road were on way home on a motorcycle when a speedy coach hit them which was coming from opposition direction, leaving both the victims dead on the spot.

Levies force on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

Levies force has registered a case.

