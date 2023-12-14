Open Menu

Two Die In Road Mishap In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Two persons were killed in a road accident as a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle in Noorpur Thal area under the jurisdiction of Noorpur Thal police station.

Police said that Muhammad Nawaz (45) of Dhub area was going to his office along with his colleague Muhammad Naveed, when their bike was hit by a dumper near Khushab Road.

They both died on-the-spot.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the bodies to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

