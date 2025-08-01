Two drug dealers arrest with liquors & hemp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamber Shahdadkot Sajid Amir Sabozzi orders tighten the noose around drug dealers on Friday. Two drug dealers arrested, Bhang and liquor recovered.

SHO Waggan Police Station Inspector Anwar Ali Abro along with staff conducted a raid near the petrol pump on the highway, based on secret information Drug dealer Mansoor Ali Solangi was arrested, and three kilograms of bhang were recovered from his possession.

In another operation, SHO Nasirabad Police Station Inspector Ghulam Mustafa Mirani along with staff conducted a raid on Gaji Road, Drug dealer Javed Phulpoto was arrested, and eight bottles of liquor were recovered from his possession.

Two cases filed in different Police Stations.Further investigation is underway with the arrested drug dealers.