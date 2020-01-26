Two employees of AMTI suspended over violence against Dean

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :The Board of Governors of Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI) Sunday suspended two employees over violence against the dean.

The BOG said that AMTI was the home of thousands of patients and employees who were staying at the hospital and performing their duties round the clock, providing protection to the employees and the patient was the first and foremost priority of the management.

The culture of violence and aggression was not acceptable at any cost and strict actions would be taken against anyone who would be found involved in such activities.

According to details, last year the doctors and health staff were on strike across the province over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional and District Health Authorities Act 2019 and suspended all the health services in all the hospitals for more than 40 days.

It worths to be mentioned here that the teaching hospitals like ATH had no link with that particular Act, as the institution was already working as an autonomous body under the MTI Act for the last four years.

After few weeks of the strike, as per the direction of the provincial government, the Dean and CEO of the institution, Professor Doctor Umer Farooq issued the showcase notices to few doctors and asked for the explanation. Over which, a mob had attacked the office of the Dean and took the law into their hands. Dr. Khiyal Afridi incited the violence at the Dean and provoked others to do the same.

The board of governors formed an investigative committee on this incident under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Arshad Zafar. After investigating the whole matter and going through all the proofs and witnesses, the committee submitted its report to the BOG. The BOG suspended the two main culprits named, Dr. Khiyal Afridi and Firdoon Khan on the recommendation of the said report.