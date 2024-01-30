Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Municipal Commissioner Syed Shafiq Ahmad Shah of Mirpurkhas Municipal Corporation on Tuesday, suspended two Inspectors Merajuddin and Haji Siddique of the Anti-Encroachment Cell.

This action was taken due to their alleged incapacity and negligence in performing their national duties in preparation for the upcoming 2024 General Election.

The District Monitoring Officer overseeing the General Elections instructed the Municipal Commissioner to promptly remove any banners, panaflexes, pamphlets, and other objects from government property to uphold the election code of conduct.

The Municipal Commissioner also suspended Inspector Nasir Khan of the Anti-Encroachment Cell due to his absence from a crucial meeting discussing the election code of conduct for returning officers of PS 45 and NA 211.

APP/hms/378