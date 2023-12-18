Open Menu

Two Killed, 10 Injured In Building Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A tragic incident occurred at Jaffar Chowk in Machar Colony due to a gas cylinder blast resulting in the collapse of a building. This devastating incident claimed the lives of two individuals, while ten others sustained injuries, according to reports.

The deceased have been identified as Ameen, aged 45 years, and another individual, whose identity remains unknown, aged 29 years, police said.

Those injured in the incident include Syed Noor, aged 28 years, son of Fazal Haq, Alam, aged 29 years, son of Fazal Haq, Hameed, aged 21 years, son of Noor Muhammad, Noor Hussain, aged 30 years, son of Noor Muhammad, Farooq, aged 30 years, son of Fazal Haq, Abdul Ameen, aged 27 years, son of Abu Bakar, Shahzadi, aged 3 years, daughter of Abdul Tahir while three other injured were yet to be identified.

The rescue operation is currently underway at the scene of the incident. Further investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause behind this tragic occurrence.

