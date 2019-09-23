UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed In Accident, Student Electrocuted In Hostel Of Gomal University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 09:48 PM

Two killed in accident, student electrocuted in hostel of Gomal University

As many as three persons including a laborer, a passerby and a student of Gomal University were killed in separate incidents, police confirmed here on Monday

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : As many as three persons including a laborer, a passerby and a student of Gomal University were killed in separate incidents, police confirmed here on Monday.

The first incident took place at Multan Road wherein a speedy oil tanker hit the bike coming from opposite side and also ran over a passerby during negotiating a sharp turn.

Resultantly, bike rider Tomir, a laborer and Abdullah, a passerby received critical injuries and were provided first-aid medical service by the Rescue1122 officials on the spot.

They were shifted to hospital but both the victims succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, Imran Babar Memon, a law student of Gomal University was electrocuted in hostel No.7 and died on the spot. The administration of the varsity confirmed the death of a student of BS-Law 4th semester.

The body of the deceased student was sent to Zhob after funeral prayer offered at local mosque. The deceased student was said to be son of local leader of JUI-F Zhob.

Police has registered both the cases and investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Multan Police Student Oil Road Died Zhob Gomal Rescue 1122 Prayer Mosque From

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

7 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

7 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

18 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.