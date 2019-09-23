Two killed in accident, student electrocuted in hostel of Gomal University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : As many as three persons including a laborer, a passerby and a student of Gomal University were killed in separate incidents, police confirmed here on Monday.

The first incident took place at Multan Road wherein a speedy oil tanker hit the bike coming from opposite side and also ran over a passerby during negotiating a sharp turn.

Resultantly, bike rider Tomir, a laborer and Abdullah, a passerby received critical injuries and were provided first-aid medical service by the Rescue1122 officials on the spot.

They were shifted to hospital but both the victims succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, Imran Babar Memon, a law student of Gomal University was electrocuted in hostel No.7 and died on the spot. The administration of the varsity confirmed the death of a student of BS-Law 4th semester.

The body of the deceased student was sent to Zhob after funeral prayer offered at local mosque. The deceased student was said to be son of local leader of JUI-F Zhob.

Police has registered both the cases and investigations were underway.